Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Braves On Aug. 1

Garcia is hitting for a .283 BA, .314 OBP and .561 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (5th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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