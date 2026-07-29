Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Blue Jays On July 29

Garcia is hitting for a .282 BA, .313 OBP and .551 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .864, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (4-5) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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