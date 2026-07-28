Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Blue Jays On July 28

Garcia is hitting for a .280 BA, .312 OBP and .545 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 46 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 71 runs (7th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Shane Bieber (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.