Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Blue Jays On July 27

Garcia is hitting for a .278 BA, .310 OBP and .544 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 46 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 70 runs (8th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Max Scherzer (1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.