Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Twins On April 27

Castillo is 0-1 with a 5.01 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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