Luis Campusano And Padres Take On Giants On July 31

Campusano is hitting for a .287 BA, .396 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .896 and he has scored 14 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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