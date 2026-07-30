Luis Campusano And Padres Face Giants On July 30

Campusano is hitting for a .286 BA, .393 OBP and .505 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 14 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Robbie Ray aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

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