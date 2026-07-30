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Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres

Luis Campusano

San Diego Padres • #12 C

Luis Campusano And Padres Face Giants On July 30

Luis Campusano and his San Diego Padres will face the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Campusano has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Campusano is hitting for a .286 BA, .393 OBP and .505 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 14 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Robbie Ray aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Campusano

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