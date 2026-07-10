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Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres

Luis Campusano

San Diego Padres • #12 C

Luis Campusano And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 9

Luis Campusano and the San Diego Padres will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Campusano has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Campusano is hitting for a .317 BA, .403 OBP and .619 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.022 and he has scored 12 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (6-8) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Campusano

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