Luis Campusano And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 9

Campusano is hitting for a .317 BA, .403 OBP and .619 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.022 and he has scored 12 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (6-8) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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