Luinder Avila And Royals Face Rockies On Aug. 2

Avila is 5-4 with a 5.53 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.