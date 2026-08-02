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Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals

Luinder Avila

Kansas City Royals • #58 RP

Luinder Avila And Royals Face Rockies On Aug. 2

Luinder Avila will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Avila is 5-4 with a 5.53 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luinder Avila

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