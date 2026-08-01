Luinder Avila And Royals Take On Rockies On Aug. 1

Avila is 5-3 with a 4.95 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.