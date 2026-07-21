Luinder Avila And Royals Face Giants On July 21

Avila is 4-3 with a 5.08 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.