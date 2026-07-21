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Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals

Luinder Avila

Kansas City Royals • #58 RP

Luinder Avila And Royals Face Giants On July 21

Luinder Avila will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Avila has -122 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Avila is 4-3 with a 5.08 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luinder Avila

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