Luinder Avila And Royals Play Astros On June 13

Avila is 1-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw two-thirds of an inning against the Houston Astros, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.