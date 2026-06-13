Luinder Avila And Royals Play Astros On June 13
Luinder Avila will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Avila is 1-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw two-thirds of an inning against the Houston Astros, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.