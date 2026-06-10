Lucas Giolito And Padres Play Reds On June 10

Giolito is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.