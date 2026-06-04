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Lucas Giolito
San Diego Padres

Lucas Giolito

San Diego Padres • #55 SP

Lucas Giolito And Padres Take On Phillies On June 4

Lucas Giolito will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Giolito has -132 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Giolito is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and six strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lucas Giolito

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