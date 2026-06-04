Lucas Giolito And Padres Take On Phillies On June 4

Giolito is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and six strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.