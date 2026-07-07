Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Face Padres On July 7
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gurriel has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gurriel is hitting for a .217 BA, .271 OBP and .309 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .580 and he has scored 11 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
German Marquez makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.