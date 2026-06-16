Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Take On Angels On June 16

Gurriel is hitting for a .229 BA, .283 OBP and .302 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored seven runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (2-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.