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Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel

Arizona Diamondbacks • #12 LF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Take On Angels On June 16

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gurriel has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Gurriel is hitting for a .229 BA, .283 OBP and .302 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored seven runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (2-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lourdes Gurriel

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