Logan Webb And Giants Play Rockies On July 3

Webb is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing only one hit.

The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.