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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Play Rockies On July 3

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, July 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Webb has -162 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Webb is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing only one hit.

The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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