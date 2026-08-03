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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 3

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Webb has -162 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Webb is 6-7 with a 3.93 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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