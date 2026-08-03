Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 3

Webb is 6-7 with a 3.93 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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