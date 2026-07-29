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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On July 29

Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Webb has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Webb is 5-7 with a 3.98 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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