Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On July 29

Webb is 5-7 with a 3.98 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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