Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 10

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .220 BA, .281 OBP and .317 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored 20 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (4-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.