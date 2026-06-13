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Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels

Logan O'Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels • #14 C

Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Rays On June 12

Logan O'Hoppe and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 12 at 9:38 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .212 BA, .292 OBP and .314 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 16 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Shane McClanahan (6-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan O'Hoppe

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