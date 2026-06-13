Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Rays On June 12

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .212 BA, .292 OBP and .314 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 16 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Shane McClanahan (6-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.