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Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels

Logan O'Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels • #14 C

Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Play Astros On June 9

Logan O'Hoppe and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:38 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .194 BA, .278 OBP and .276 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .554 and he has scored 15 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Kai-Wei Teng (3-4) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan O'Hoppe

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