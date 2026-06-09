Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Play Astros On June 9

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .194 BA, .278 OBP and .276 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .554 and he has scored 15 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Kai-Wei Teng (3-4) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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