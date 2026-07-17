Logan Henderson And Brewers Take On Marlins On July 17
Logan Henderson will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, on Friday, July 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Henderson has +114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Henderson is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.