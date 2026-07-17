Logan Henderson And Brewers Take On Marlins On July 17

Henderson is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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