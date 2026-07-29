Logan Henderson And Brewers Face Giants On July 29

Henderson is 5-1 with a 2.66 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up two hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.