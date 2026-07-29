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Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers

Logan Henderson

Milwaukee Brewers • #43 SP

Logan Henderson And Brewers Face Giants On July 29

Logan Henderson will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Henderson is 5-1 with a 2.66 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up two hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Henderson

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