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Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers

Logan Henderson

Milwaukee Brewers • #43 SP

Logan Henderson And Brewers Square Off Against Giants On July 28

Logan Henderson will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Henderson has +122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Henderson

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