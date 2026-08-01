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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Twins On Aug. 1

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -106 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gilbert is 8-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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