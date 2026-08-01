Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Twins On Aug. 1

Gilbert is 8-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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