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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Mets On June 3

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gilbert is 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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