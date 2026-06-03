Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Mets On June 3

Gilbert is 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.