Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Braves On May 4

Gilbert is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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