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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Braves On May 4

Logan Gilbert will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, May 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -172 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilbert is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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