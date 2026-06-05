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Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins

Liam Hicks

Miami Marlins • #34 C

Liam Hicks And Marlins Face Rays On June 5

Liam Hicks and his Miami Marlins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 5 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hicks has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hicks is hitting for a .268 BA, .352 OBP and .475 SLG with a 9.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 31 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Liam Hicks

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