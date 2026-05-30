Liam Hicks And Marlins Take On Mets On May 30

Hicks is hitting for a .264 BA, .340 OBP and .473 SLG with a 9.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 27 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mets.

The Mets will send Christian Scott (0-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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