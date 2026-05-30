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Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins

Liam Hicks

Miami Marlins • #34 C

Liam Hicks And Marlins Take On Mets On May 30

Liam Hicks and the Miami Marlins will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hicks has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hicks is hitting for a .264 BA, .340 OBP and .473 SLG with a 9.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 27 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mets.

The Mets will send Christian Scott (0-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Liam Hicks

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