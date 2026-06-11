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Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins

Liam Hicks

Miami Marlins • #34 C

Liam Hicks And Marlins Take On Diamondbacks On June 11

Liam Hicks and the Miami Marlins will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot park, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Hicks has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Hicks is hitting for a .265 BA, .348 OBP and .470 SLG with a 9.2% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 35 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs (7th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (5-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.71 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Liam Hicks

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