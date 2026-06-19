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Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar

St. Louis Cardinals • #21 LF

Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Take On Royals On June 19

Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Nootbaar is hitting for a .268 BA, .367 OBP and .463 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored seven runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lars Nootbaar

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