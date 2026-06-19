Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Take On Royals On June 19

Nootbaar is hitting for a .268 BA, .367 OBP and .463 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored seven runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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