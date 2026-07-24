Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Face Reds On July 24

Nootbaar is hitting for a .254 BA, .354 OBP and .389 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 18 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.75 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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