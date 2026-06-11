Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 11
Lars Nootbaar and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Nootbaar had a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate last season. His OPS was .686 and he scored 68 runs. In 583 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 48 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.
The Mets will send Christian Scott (2-0) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.