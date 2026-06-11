Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 11

Nootbaar had a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate last season. His OPS was .686 and he scored 68 runs. In 583 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 48 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Christian Scott (2-0) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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