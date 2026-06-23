Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 23

Nootbaar is hitting for a .269 BA, .371 OBP and .442 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 10 runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.

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