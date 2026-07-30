Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 30

Nootbaar is hitting for a .248 BA, .352 OBP and .376 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 20 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

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