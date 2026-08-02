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Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar

St. Louis Cardinals • #21 LF

Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Face Blue Jays On Aug. 2

Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Nootbaar is hitting for a .235 BA, .337 OBP and .353 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 21 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 9.49 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lars Nootbaar

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