Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Blue Jays On Aug. 1

Nootbaar is hitting for a .235 BA, .339 OBP and .356 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 21 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

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