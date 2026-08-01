Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Blue Jays On Aug. 1
Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Nootbaar is hitting for a .235 BA, .339 OBP and .356 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 21 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.
Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.