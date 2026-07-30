Lane Thomas And Royals Square Off Against Twins On July 30

Thomas is hitting for a .229 BA, .324 OBP and .394 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 30 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Thomas has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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