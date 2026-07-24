Lane Thomas And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On July 24

Thomas is hitting for a .236 BA, .334 OBP and .403 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 28 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs. Thomas has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (6-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.83 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.