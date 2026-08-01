Lane Thomas And Royals Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 1

Thomas is hitting for a .230 BA, .325 OBP and .392 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 30 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Thomas has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (3-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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