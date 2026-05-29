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Lane Thomas
Kansas City Royals

Lane Thomas

Kansas City Royals • #15 RF

Lane Thomas And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On May 29

Lane Thomas and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Thomas has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .215 BA, .359 OBP and .280 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored seven runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Thomas has recorded two steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

MacKenzie Gore (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lane Thomas

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