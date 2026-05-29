Lane Thomas And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On May 29

Thomas is hitting for a .215 BA, .359 OBP and .280 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored seven runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Thomas has recorded two steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

MacKenzie Gore (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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