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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Square Off Against Rays On May 2

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Roupp has -148 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 5-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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