Landen Roupp And Giants Square Off Against Rays On May 2

Roupp is 5-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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