Landen Roupp And Giants Play Padres On Aug. 2

Roupp is 7-9 with a 4.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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