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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Play Padres On Aug. 2

Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Roupp has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Roupp is 7-9 with a 4.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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