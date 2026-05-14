Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Dodgers On May 14

Roupp is 5-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.