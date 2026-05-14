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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Dodgers On May 14

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, May 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Roupp has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 5-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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