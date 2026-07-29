Landen Roupp And Giants Face Brewers On July 29
Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 3:45 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Roupp is 7-9 with a 4.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.