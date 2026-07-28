Landen Roupp And Giants Play Brewers On July 28

Roupp is 7-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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