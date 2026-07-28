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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Play Brewers On July 28

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Roupp has -120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 7-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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