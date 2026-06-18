Landen Roupp And Giants Square Off Against Braves On June 18

Roupp is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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