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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Square Off Against Braves On June 18

Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Roupp has +128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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