Lance McCullers And Astros Face Dodgers On May 6

McCullers is 2-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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