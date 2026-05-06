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Lance McCullers
Houston Astros

Lance McCullers

Houston Astros • #43 RP

Lance McCullers And Astros Face Dodgers On May 6

Lance McCullers will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 2:10 p.m. ET. McCullers has -172 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

McCullers is 2-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lance McCullers

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