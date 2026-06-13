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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On White Sox On June 13

Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Tucker has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .234 BA, .331 OBP and .377 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 42 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. Tucker has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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