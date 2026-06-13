Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On White Sox On June 13

Tucker is hitting for a .234 BA, .331 OBP and .377 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 42 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. Tucker has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

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